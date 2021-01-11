Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4,157.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 487 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $10.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.24. 2,198,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,122. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

