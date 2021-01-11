Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,579,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,120. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

