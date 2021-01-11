Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,368 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.46 on Monday, reaching $253.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,897. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.46.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

