Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,813.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $41.54 on Monday, hitting $1,756.29. 1,458,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,604.40. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,843.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

