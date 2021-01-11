Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,043,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,160,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

