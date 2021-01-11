Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of HOMB opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

