Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.32 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 442,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. 30,829,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

