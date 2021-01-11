Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,333,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,035. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.46, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

