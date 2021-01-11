Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 28,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 235,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 471.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 161,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. 14,985,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.