HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.05 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $87.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.20 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $346.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.60 million to $351.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $322.36 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $335.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,220. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $799.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

