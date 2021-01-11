HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

HMST traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $36.69. 82,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 11,232.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

