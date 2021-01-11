Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 7th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

NYSE HON traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.36. 2,925,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,145. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average is $174.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

