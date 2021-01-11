Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

HBMD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

HBMD opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $246.27 million, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.81. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

