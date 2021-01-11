Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.92. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

