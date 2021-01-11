HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,292,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $179,396,000 after buying an additional 167,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.78. 8,906,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,608. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

