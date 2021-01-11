Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $159.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.