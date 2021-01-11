Huntington National Bank Buys 635 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $81,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.95. 170,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,720. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $145.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

