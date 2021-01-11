Huntington National Bank Has $112.76 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $212.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,040. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. The company has a market cap of $414.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

