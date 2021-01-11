Huntington National Bank Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $31,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.58. 122,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,420. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.32. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

