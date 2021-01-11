Huntington National Bank Has $55.35 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $55,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 11,900.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded down $7.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,181.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,916.84, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,099.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,020.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.93.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.