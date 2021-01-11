Huntington National Bank Has $64.64 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.32.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $514.13. 47,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

