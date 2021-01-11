Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,542 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $73,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,420. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

