Huntington National Bank Purchases 44,530 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.74. 54,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,940. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

