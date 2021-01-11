IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $5.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of IAG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 48,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in IAMGOLD by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

