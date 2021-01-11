Iberdrola, S.A. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.63 (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.