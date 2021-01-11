IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

IDEX has increased its dividend by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

NYSE:IEX opened at $206.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at $46,107,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.27.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

