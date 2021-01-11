IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.51 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce sales of $677.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $659.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $605.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $506.55. 354,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.35.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.