Idle 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $273,849.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $273,849.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00008463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,380 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

