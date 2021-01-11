iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.09 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $78.11 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00041583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.63 or 0.00329146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,362.79 or 0.03913014 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

