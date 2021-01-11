Ignition Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Ignition has a total market cap of $219,215.38 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ignition has traded 218.4% higher against the dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,386,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

