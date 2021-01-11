II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.44

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.44 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 50039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on II-VI from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -774.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

