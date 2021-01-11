Illumina (ILMN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN):

1/7/2021 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/31/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $340.00.

12/22/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/17/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $330.00 to $335.00.

12/16/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $330.00 to $335.00.

12/7/2020 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $351.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina saw dismal segmental performance in the third quarter of 2020 due to pandemic-led disruptions, which dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins and Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raise apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging. Illumina’s third quarter results were better-than-expected.”

12/1/2020 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $380.00 to $355.00.

11/25/2020 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $317.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. Dismal segmental performance due to pandemic-led disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins does not bode well for the stock either. Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raises apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging.”

Illumina stock opened at $379.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.92.

Get Illumina Inc alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock worth $11,302,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $367,439,000 after buying an additional 118,880 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,485,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.