ImageCash Reaches One Day Volume of $34,364.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $28,396.68 and approximately $34,364.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00023272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00108037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00254825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061368 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,386.77 or 0.83593368 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,170,020 coins and its circulating supply is 5,051,020 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

