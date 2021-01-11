Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

