ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.26). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 388,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. 1,402,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.61. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

