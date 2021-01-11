Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £212,497.50 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge sold 28,333 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £212,497.50 ($277,629.34).

On Monday, December 21st, Charlie Ridge sold 10,512 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £68,958.72 ($90,095.01).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85).

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 878 ($11.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 83.62. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a one year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 679.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 520.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

