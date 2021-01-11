Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.41.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$27.55. 827,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,546. The firm has a market cap of C$20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.92. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

