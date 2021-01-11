Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 27.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price was up 27.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 1,960,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 499,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

