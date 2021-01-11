Incyte Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of INCY opened at $93.83 on Monday. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

