Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Indivior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

INVVY stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.32. Indivior has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

