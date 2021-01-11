Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inovalon by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inovalon by 52.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Corporate insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

INOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

