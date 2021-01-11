Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-768 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.45 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Inovalon stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,931.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bock Peter De acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

