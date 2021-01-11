Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $425,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

NYSE:AYX opened at $116.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

