Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells 7,765 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,030.55.

APLT traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $23.23. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

