Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) General Counsel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,841.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

