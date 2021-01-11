Insider Selling: Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Sells 7,394 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

XGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. 18,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,629. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

