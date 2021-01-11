Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Sells 15,632 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $761.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Harmonic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

