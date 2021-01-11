Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Sells $13,642.50 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $13,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IDT stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDT. TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut IDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in IDT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in IDT by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

