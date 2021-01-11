Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells 11,017 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 133,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

