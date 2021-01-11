Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Sells $51,150.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $127,561.50.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

